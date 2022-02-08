CAH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.10, changing hands as high as $53.75 per share. Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAH's low point in its 52 week range is $45.85 per share, with $62.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.71. The CAH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

