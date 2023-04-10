CAG or MDLZ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Food - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Conagra Brands (CAG) or Mondelez (MDLZ). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Conagra Brands has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Mondelez has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CAG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CAG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.27, while MDLZ has a forward P/E of 22.48. We also note that CAG has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MDLZ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15.

Another notable valuation metric for CAG is its P/B ratio of 2.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MDLZ has a P/B of 3.61.

Based on these metrics and many more, CAG holds a Value grade of B, while MDLZ has a Value grade of C.

CAG stands above MDLZ thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CAG is the superior value option right now.

