CAG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.67, changing hands as high as $33.96 per share. Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.06 per share, with $36.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.94. The CAG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

