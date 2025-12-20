Cafe24 (KOSDAQ:042000) Price Target Decreased by 25.37% to 51,000.00

The average one-year price target for Cafe24 (KOSDAQ:042000) has been revised to ₩51,000.00 / share. This is a decrease of 25.37% from the prior estimate of ₩68,340.00 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩50,500.00 to a high of ₩52,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.25% from the latest reported closing price of ₩31,050.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cafe24. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 042000 is 0.02%, an increase of 58.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 189K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 119K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 97K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 042000 by 16.29% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 82K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 44K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

