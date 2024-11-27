News & Insights

Café de Coral Navigates Economic Challenges, Eyes Growth

November 27, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. (HK:0341) has released an update.

Café de Coral Holdings Ltd. reported a 1.2% decline in revenue and a 28.2% drop in profit for the first half of FY2024/25, impacted by a sluggish economy in both Hong Kong and Mainland China. Despite these challenges, the company maintained strategic initiatives to enhance value-for-money offerings and continued its network expansion in the Greater Bay Area. With a focus on internal improvements, Café de Coral remains optimistic about its competitiveness and potential for growth as market conditions improve.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

