Café de Coral Navigates Economic Challenges, Eyes Growth

Café de Coral Holdings Ltd. reported a 1.2% decline in revenue and a 28.2% drop in profit for the first half of FY2024/25, impacted by a sluggish economy in both Hong Kong and Mainland China. Despite these challenges, the company maintained strategic initiatives to enhance value-for-money offerings and continued its network expansion in the Greater Bay Area. With a focus on internal improvements, Café de Coral remains optimistic about its competitiveness and potential for growth as market conditions improve.

