Cafe de Coral Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

November 27, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. (HK:0341) has released an update.

Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.15 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 24, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 11, 2024, and shareholders must register by December 12, 2024, to be eligible. This announcement is likely to capture the attention of investors looking for steady income through dividends in the Hong Kong stock market.

