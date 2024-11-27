Cafe de Coral Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. (HK:0341) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.15 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 24, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 11, 2024, and shareholders must register by December 12, 2024, to be eligible. This announcement is likely to capture the attention of investors looking for steady income through dividends in the Hong Kong stock market.

For further insights into HK:0341 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.