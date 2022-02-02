US Markets

CAF issues $650 mln in bonds to boost recovery in Latin America

CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America, has issued bonds worth $650 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday, to help support economic reactivation across the region.

The bonds have a term of five years with a rate of 2.25%, with BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley and Nomura conducting the issue, CAF said.

"We appreciate the confidence and interest of investors in CAF's bonds to promote the economic and social reactivation of Latin America and the Caribbean," CAF executive president Sergio Díaz-Granados said in the statement.

Fund managers, central banks, commercial banks and public institutions drove demand, CAF said.

