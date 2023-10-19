News & Insights

US Markets

CAF Development Bank places record $1.75 bln bond

October 19, 2023 — 06:54 pm EDT

Written by Elida Moreno for Reuters ->

Adds more details from statement in paragraphs 2-3

PANAMA CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) has placed a record $1.75 billion bond with a 3-1/2 year maturity and 6% coupon, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The issuance also saw the highest demand in CAF's 30-year history in capital markets, it added, reaching $3.4 billion.

About 120 investors participated amid "an international market marked by high volatility due to economic and geopolitical uncertainty," CAF said.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Diane Craft and Jamie Freed)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.