CAF Development Bank places record $1.75 bln bond

Adds more details from statement in paragraphs 2-3

PANAMA CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) has placed a record $1.75 billion bond with a 3-1/2 year maturity and 6% coupon, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The issuance also saw the highest demand in CAF's 30-year history in capital markets, it added, reaching $3.4 billion.

About 120 investors participated amid "an international market marked by high volatility due to economic and geopolitical uncertainty," CAF said.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Diane Craft and Jamie Freed)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.