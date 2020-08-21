CAF bond highlights Swiss green credentials

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - When CAF upsized its inaugural green Swiss September 2025 bond earlier this month, it offered a glimpse into the sustained growth the Swiss green bond market has experienced this year.

The Latin American regional development bank upsized its 0.7% 2025 note on August 10 by SFr100m to raise SFr350m, reflecting robust investor interest in the deal.

It also tightened pricing to land at a spread of 125bp over swaps, the tight end of the initial range of plus 125bp–135bp.

Coming at a time when there's a relative lack of Swiss franc supply from international issuers, and the five-year tenor were some of the drivers to the successful outcome.

"After an absence of a couple of years, this inaugural 'green bond' transaction for CAF was a perfect way to come back to the Swiss franc market," said a banker with knowledge of the transaction.

About 47 accounts participated in the deal with banks (both retail and private banking) accounting for about 45%, asset managers 39%, insurers 9%, and pension funds 6%.

The note was issued under CAF's green bond programme, which it created in 2018. It has issued about US$950m in green bonds.

In May, it also issued an inaugural social bond raising €700m in a five-year 1.625% bond.

Its first ever green note, however, came in November 2019, when it sold an upsized €750m seven-year bond. However, the Swiss market is becoming a good option for certain issuers.

"The green bond market as well as ESG is continuously developing in Switzerland," said the banker.

CAF was last in the Swiss market in April 2018 when it sold a SFr115m 0.3% 2025 note.

Those notes were trading at a price of 98.65 to yield 0.642% as last Thursday , according to Refinitiv data.

Eligible projects under the bank's green bond programme include renewable energy, clean transportation, waste management, and energy efficiency among others.

The deal was led Credit Suisse and Zuercher Kantonalbank. CAF is rated Aa3/A+/A+.

(This story will appear in the August 22 issue of IFR Magazine)

