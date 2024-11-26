News & Insights

CAF ‘applauds’ Brazil’s investigation into Apple’s App Store practices

November 26, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

The Coalition for App Fairness released a statement after Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense issued a decision to investigate Apple’s (AAPL) App Store practices and announced comprehensive preventative measures that Apple must comply with in under a month: “We commend CADE for its commitment to creating a competitive digital economy. The measures ordered by CADE require Apple to eliminate several restrictive clauses from its developer agreements and App Store guidelines. Specifically, it allows developers to inform iOS users about alternative payment options and include external links within their apps to make purchases outside the App Store. It also empowers consumers to choose how they get their mobile apps, including from competing mobile app stores or directly downloading apps from the internet. This is a pivotal moment in the global effort to create a more competitive mobile app ecosystem. Brazil joins a long list of brave jurisdictions eager to reform app store practices to the benefit of consumers and developers. CADE’s decision reflects a growing global consensus that essential government intervention can create fair and competitive digital marketplaces.”

