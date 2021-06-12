Caesarstone Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Caesarstone's (NASDAQ:CSTE) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Caesarstone's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Caesarstone is:

3.7% = US$19m ÷ US$509m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Caesarstone's Earnings Growth And 3.7% ROE

As you can see, Caesarstone's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 16%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 45% seen by Caesarstone was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Caesarstone's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 4.8% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NasdaqGS:CSTE Past Earnings Growth June 12th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Caesarstone fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Caesarstone Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 42% (that is, a retention ratio of 58%), the fact that Caesarstone's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Caesarstone has been paying dividends for three years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Caesarstone. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

