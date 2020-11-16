Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Dividends
Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSTE was $11.59, representing a -28.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.13 and a 51.5% increase over the 52 week low of $7.65.

CSTE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CRH PLC (CRH) and James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX). CSTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSTE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

