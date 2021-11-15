Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -61.9% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSTE was $12.51, representing a -36.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.80 and a 18.58% increase over the 52 week low of $10.55.

CSTE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Valhi, Inc. (VHI) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT). CSTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports CSTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 309.52%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cste Dividend History page.

