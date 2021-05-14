Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSTE was $15.16, representing a -23.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.80 and a 68.07% increase over the 52 week low of $9.02.

CSTE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) and Valhi, Inc. (VHI). CSTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSTE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

