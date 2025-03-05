CAESARSTONE Earnings Results: $CSTE Reports Quarterly Earnings

CAESARSTONE ($CSTE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, missing estimates of -$0.23 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $97,860,000, missing estimates of $101,388,000 by $-3,528,000.
CAESARSTONE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of CAESARSTONE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 196,368 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $895,438
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 143,963 shares (+100.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $611,842
- UBS GROUP AG added 86,877 shares (+786.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $369,227
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 60,365 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,551
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 57,274 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,414
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 52,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,700
- INVESCO LTD. removed 43,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $197,589
