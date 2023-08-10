Caesarstone (CSTE) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss

Caesarstone Ltd. CSTE reported lackluster second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company not only reported lower revenues, it also reported a loss in the second quarter compared with the year-ago figure. This is the sixth consecutive quarter of earnings and revenues miss. Lower revenues, manufacturing unit expenses, temporary production inefficiencies, elevated input costs and higher impairment and restructuring expenses led to weak performance.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, the company reported loss per share of 69 cents missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 20 cents.



In the second quarter, total revenues of $143.7 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160 million. The top line decreased from $180.3 million a year ago. On a constant-currency basis, second-quarter revenues were down 18.4% year over year. The downside was due to lower volume, given global economic headwinds, mainly in renovation and remodeling channels, across the company’s main regions and the competitive landscape.



Caesarstone’s adjusted gross margin declined to 9.6% in the second quarter from 26.4% a year ago. The negative aspect stemmed from reduced revenues and escalated manufacturing unit expenses resulting from diminished absorption of fixed costs, primarily linked to decreased capacity utilization and the shutdown of the Sdot-Yam facility. Additionally, temporary production inefficiencies, an adjustment in inventory valuation, and elevated input costs for sold products contributed to the downside.



Operating expenses in the quarter were 40.9% of revenues, higher than 22.8% in the prior-year quarter due to higher impairment and restructuring expenses.



Owing to the above-mentioned headwinds, the company incurred an operating loss of $46.9 million in the quarter against operating earnings of $6.4 million a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $13.4 million in the second quarter against adjusted EBITDA of $17.1 million a year ago.

Caesarstone Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Caesarstone Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Caesarstone Ltd. Quote

Other Financial Information

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and short-term marketable securities of $57.3 million compared with $59.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022. In the second quarter, the company achieved a favorable operational cash flow of $17.2 million, primarily propelled by inventory reductions. This contrasts with a cash utilization of $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Total debt to financial institutions was $8.3 million at the second-quarter end.

Zacks Rank

Caesarstone currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

