Caesars Surges on Buyout Buzz. Should Investors Take the Bet?

In Las Vegas, there’s always a new bet to make, and lately, investors are wagering on takeover speculation surrounding Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). Reports have been swirling that billionaire Tilman Fertitta is in talks to acquire the casino giant in a deal that could value the company at roughly $7 billion, or about $34 per share.

With Caesars’ shares trading around $28, leaving roughly 20% upside to the reported buyout price, investors face the tough call of whether to roll the dice and ride the momentum or wait for clearer signals before placing their bets.

Buyout Rumors Send Shares Higher

Rumors of a possible buyout first surfaced in February after the Financial Times reported that Las Vegas-based Caesars was weighing takeover interest from several potential bidders, including Fertitta’s company, Fertitta Entertainment.

Fertitta already owns more than 10% of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN), underscoring his growing interest and influence in the casino industry. The Wall Street Journal later reported that Fertitta’s offer topped a previous all-cash offer of $33 per share from billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s firm, which Caesars has not officially rejected, according to the report.

Shares of Caesars, which owns and manages more than 50 properties across the U.S., jumped nearly 20% following the takeover rumors and have continued to trend higher since then.

With shares still trading below the rumored deal price, the takeover buzz could leave room for further gains if negotiations progress. Even before the speculation began, the 12-month consensus price target of $33.65 already pointed to upside for the stock. However, because much of the recent rally is tied to buyout chatter, shares could pull back quickly if a deal does not materialize.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings Spark Fresh Optimism for Caesars Stock

Before takeover chatter began circulating, sentiment around Caesars had already started to improve after the company’s Q4 2025 earnings report, released Feb. 17, pleased Wall Street despite mixed results. Revenue of $2.92 billion rose 4.2% year over year and topped expectations by more than $22 million. On the bottom line, however, the company reported a loss of $1.23 per share, far wider than the 18-cent loss analysts had anticipated. The quarter marked the fourth consecutive quarter the company missed earnings estimates. Caesars has reported a net loss in eight of the past nine quarters.

Management pointed to softness among leisure travelers, particularly midweek, and weather-related disruptions as factors that pressured recent results. The digital segment was a notable bright spot, however, generating a record $85 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Going forward, the company expects strong net revenue and growth in its digital segment. Caesars also anticipates lower capital spending and cash interest expense, allowing it to generate strong free cash flow, which it plans to use for share repurchases and further debt reduction.

Caesars still carries a sizable debt load of about $11.9 billion and has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, compared with about 1.9 for rival MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

Recent Rally Follows Years of Declines Amid Softening Las Vegas Tourism

Though the earnings report was mixed, investors seemed pleased. Shares rose more than 4% ahead of the release and jumped an additional 15% in the days following. The earnings, coupled with takeover rumors the following week, caused shares to surge roughly 55% in about a month.

However, the current price around $28 per share is a far cry from Oct. 2021, when the stock hit a peak of nearly $120 amid enthusiasm over the post-COVID travel surge and rapid growth in online sports betting. The stock soon turned sharply lower as tourism slowed, and Caesars' market cap shrank from roughly $25.5 billion to its current level of around $5.7 billion.

Competitors MGM and Wynn have fared a bit better than Caesars over the last several years. While the latter is down more than 72% over the last five years, Wynn is down roughly 26% and MGM less than 6%. Over the last year, Caesars is roughly flat, while MGM is up around 15% and Wynn more than 16%.

Analysts Still See Upside, But Short Sellers Remain Active

While Caesars has faced some major headwinds, analysts remain optimistic. The consensus rating is a Moderate Buy, with 12 Buy ratings, six Hold ratings, and one Sell rating. Although several analysts cut their targets following the recent earnings report, the consensus price, just under $34, represents a premium of almost 20% above the current price.

It’s notable, however, that short interest has remained elevated, with roughly 15% to 18% of the float sold short in recent months, reflecting some investors' skepticism about the company’s outlook.

If takeover talks progress, Caesars' shares could have further upside toward the rumored deal price. But without confirmation, the recent rally may leave the stock vulnerable to sharp pullbacks, making patience the safer bet.

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