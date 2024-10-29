Caesars ‘remains optimistic’ regarding operating trends

Expects “strong” Q4. Says “future very bright” for digital business. Sees FY25 CapEx $600M-$650M. Says debt reduction “remains the number one priority.” Says discussions around non-core asset sales are “ongoing.” Expects free cash flow to “increase dramatically” going forward. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CZR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.