Caesars price target raised to $58 from $54 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Caesars (CZR) to $58 from $54 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm does not view the results as materially different than investor expectations heading into the earnings release.

