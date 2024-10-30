Caesars price target lowered to $57 from $59 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour lowered the firm’s price target on Caesars (CZR) to $57 from $59 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s pieces are moving as expected, but with Regionals outlook somewhat worse and Las Vegas stable. Caesars’s Digital segment continues to accelerate, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

