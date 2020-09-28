CZR

Caesars in advanced talks with William Hill over $3.7 billion bid

U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment said on Monday it was in advanced talks with William Hill about a possible cash offer that values the British bookmaker at about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.70 billion).

Caesars' offer value would give each William Hill shareholder 272 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7832 pounds)

