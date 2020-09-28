Caesars in Advance talks to Acquire William Hill for 2.9 Billion Pounds; Target Price $75 in Best Case

Caesars Entertainment, a gaming and hospitality company, is in advance talks to acquire a London-based bookmaker William Hill in a deal that would value the bookmaker at 2.9 billion pounds, sending shares up over 4% on Monday.

Caesars was considering offering 272 pence per share and William Hillâs board was inclined to recommend such an offer to shareholders, the companies said on Monday. William Hill shares on Friday surged to a two-year high above 312 pence after it said it had received separate offers from Caesars and buyout group Apollo, Reuters reported.

Following this announcement, Caesars Entertainment shares surged about 4% on Monday. However, the stock is down over 1% so far this year.

âThe opportunity to combine our land based-casinos, sports betting and online gaming in the U.S. is a truly exciting prospect,â Caesarsâ chief executive Tom Reeg said. âWilliam Hillâs sports betting expertise will complement Caesarsâ current offering, enabling the combined group to better serve our customers in the fast-growing U.S. sports betting and online market.â

âWe look forward to working with William Hill to support future growth in the U.S. by providing our customers with a superior and comprehensive experience across all areas of gaming, sports betting, and entertainment,â Reeg added.

Caesars Entertainment stock forecast

Ten analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $54.70 with a high forecast of $75.00 and a low forecast of $12.00. The average price target represents a -6.32% decrease from the last price of $58.39. From those 10 equity analysts, seven rated âBuyâ, three rated âHoldâ and none rated âSellâ, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley target price is $54 with a high of $94 under a bull scenario and $22 under the worst-case scenario. JP Morgan upped their price target to $63 from $55; Truist Securities raised the target price to $70 from $50; Deutsche Bank increased their stock price forecast to $65 from $50 and Stifel raised their target price to $67 from $63.

Analyst views

âRegional casino markets (60% of mix) are recovering quickly from COVID-19. Vegas (40% of mix) recovery will take longer, but Caesarsâ (CZR) has preferable exposure there (lowest convention mix, highest gambler). Vegas can be a meaningful vaccine play,â said Thomas Allen, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

âWe expect CZR to achieve >$900 million of targeted synergies and grow top-line faster than peers as casino markets recover. We see an opportunity for Caesars to monetize its underappreciated sports betting and online gambling assets and sell a Las Vegas Strip asset (2 recent trades there at accretive multiples). On our PF 2021-2022 estimates, CZR trades at 8.5x EBITDAR, a slight discount to history, while not getting credit for its sports betting/iGaming opportunity.â

Upside and Downside Risks

Upside: 1) Regional gaming markets recovery quickly from COVID-19 headwinds. 2) Las Vegas gaming revenue recovers quickly. 3) CZR achieves more merger synergies than we expect, highlighted by Morgan Stanley.

Downside: 1) Less or no stimulus checks hurt demand. 2) Casino markets take a long time to recover, and CZR has high financial leverage. 3) Integration missteps on the CZR acquisition could be severely punished as this is a roll-up story.

