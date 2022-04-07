Caesars gives UK buyer a free spin at the wheel

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Caesars Entertainment has done what casino operators rarely do: allow a losing gambler to cut his losses. UK-listed 888, which last September agreed to buy bookie William Hill from the U.S. group for 2.2 billion pounds, has recut the deal, giving it a 250 million pound discount and regulatory indemnity. The 850 million pound group’s shares soared 18%.

Caesars probably didn’t have much choice. 888’s stock price had fallen by over 50% since the deal was announced due to tougher market conditions and fears about a UK government review of the sector. That could have complicated 888’s attempts to get shareholders, who need to pony up 500 million pounds to fund the deal, to approve it. Worse, William Hill’s licence is under review, and it may need to address regulators’ concerns over its “social responsibilities”. The discount is probably a small price to pay for $15 billion Caesars to safely offload the assets, which it acquired in 2020 primarily to get its hands on William Hill’s U.S. operations. 888 no longer needs to raise the full 500 million pounds. But its shrivelled market worth means another player may fancy a flutter. (By Neil Unmack)

