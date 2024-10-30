Caesars Entertainment Unusual Options Activity For October 30

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CZR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Caesars Entertainment. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 64% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $393,843, and 26 are calls, amounting to $1,679,805.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $60.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Caesars Entertainment stands at 3193.06, with a total volume reaching 37,191.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Caesars Entertainment, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.34 $1.29 $1.29 $45.00 $430.9K 18.8K 3.3K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $50.00 $180.4K 16.3K 2.5K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.4 $6.5 $6.5 $50.00 $115.7K 16.3K 22 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.3 $1.23 $1.3 $41.50 $99.8K 1.1K 769 CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.36 $2.75 $42.00 $82.5K 82 400

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Present Market Standing of Caesars Entertainment Trading volume stands at 6,699,188, with CZR's price down by -8.75%, positioned at $41.32. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 111 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Caesars Entertainment

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caesars Entertainment, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

