Caesars Entertainment Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at $5.6 billion by market cap, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. ( CZR ) manages casinos and resorts under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brands. The Reno, Nevada-based company operates through Las Vegas, Regional, Caesars Digital, Managed and Branded, and Corporate and Other segments.

The entertainment giant has continued to underperform the broader market over the past year. CZR stock has plunged 23.2% over the past 52 weeks and 16.7% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 9.2% gains over the past year and 3.7% dip in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, CZR has also underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 13.3% surge over the past year and 10.2% drop on a YTD basis.

Caesars Entertainment’s stock dropped 3.3% in the trading session after the release of its lackluster Q1 results on Apr. 29. While the company’s Caesars Digital segment’s sales increased 18.8% YoY to $335 million, Caesars’ all other segments’ performance remained grim. Its overall topline for the quarter inched up by a modest 1.9% YoY to $2.8 billion. Meanwhile, the company has continuously failed to reduce its operating and interest expenses, leading to Caesars incurring a $115 million net loss during the quarter. Furthermore, its loss per share of $0.54 missed the Street’s expectations of a loss of $0.19 per share by a notable margin, making investors jittery.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect CZR to deliver earnings of $0.31 per share, up from a loss of $0.55 per share reported in fiscal 2024. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, Caesars has missed the projections on three other occasions.

Nevertheless, analysts remain optimistic about the stock’s prospects. CZR holds a consensus “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the 14 analysts covering the stock, 11 suggest “Strong Buy” and three give a “Hold” rating.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when one of the analysts gave a “Strong Sell” recommendation.

On Apr. 30, Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski maintained a “ Buy ” rating on CZR, but reduced the price target from $51 to $42.

Caesars’ mean price target of $41.43 represents a 48.9% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $51 suggests an 83.3% upside potential.

