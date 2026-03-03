Is Caesars Entertainment Stock a Buy or Sell After Nut Tree Capital Dumped Its Entire Stake Worth $54 Million?

Key Points

Nut Tree Capital sold 2,000,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment; estimated trade size was $54.05 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value declined by $54.05 million, reflecting the valuation shift including price moves.

Transaction represented a 10.19% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

The position previously comprised approximately 12.5% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, marking a significant liquidation.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Nut Tree Capital Management, LP, sold its entire stake of 2,000,000 shares in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $54.05 million, based on the average price of Caesars Entertainment shares over the quarter. As a result, the fund’s quarter-end position value in the company decreased by $54.05 million.

What else to know

Nut Tree fully liquidated its Caesars Entertainment stake, which now represents 0% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: AERO: $130.65 million (25% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AVAH: $101.08 million (19% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SATS: $81.53 million (15% of AUM)

NYSE: BRSP: $61.57 million (12% of AUM)

NYSE: CSTM: $60.79 million (12% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $18.95, down 52.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 64.25 percentage points.

The fund held nine reportable positions after the filing, with total 13F AUM at $530.52 million.

The Caesars Entertainment position was previously 12.5% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11.49 billion Net income (TTM) ($502.00 million) Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $18.95 One-year price change (52.06%)

Note: 1-year performance calculated using Feb. 17, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Caesars Entertainment offers casino gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, entertainment venues, and online sports betting and iGaming services as core products and revenue sources.

It generates revenue primarily through gaming operations, hospitality services, and ancillary retail and management services across owned, leased, and managed properties.

The company targets leisure travelers, gaming enthusiasts, and sports bettors in the United States, operating a broad portfolio of properties in multiple states.

Caesars Entertainment is a leading U.S. gaming and hospitality company with a diverse portfolio of casinos, hotels, and entertainment venues. The company leverages its scale and brand recognition to attract a wide range of customers across multiple states. Its integrated business model combines gaming, hospitality, and digital offerings to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

What this transaction means for investors

Nut Tree Capital Management’s sale of its entire stake in Caesars Entertainment is a significant event. It indicates the investment advisory firm holds a bearish outlook towards the stock.

The transaction made sense after Caesars Entertainment took off in the fourth quarter thanks in part to solid performance in its digital division. This segment ended 2025 with 21% growth year over year to $1.4 billion.

Caesars Entertainment shares then did an about face in 2026, dropping to a 52-week low of $17.86 in February. So as it turned out, Nut Tree Capital’s fourth quarter disposition was a good move. But for shareholders, the opportunity to sell isn’t over.

Caesars Entertainment shares soared again around the end of February as rumors circulated the company was in takeover talks. Given the stock’s high volatility, as evidenced by its beta of about two, now is not a bad time to sell.

For investors interested in purchasing the stock, wait for the share price to drop before deciding to buy, although Caesars Entertainment is best for investors who have a high risk tolerance, given its volatility.

