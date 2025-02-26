Caesars Entertainment Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Stock Up

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s CZR fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. The company’s bottom line surpassed the estimate after missing it in each of the trailing four quarters. On the other hand, the quarter’s net revenues missed the consensus mark and declined year over year.



The bottom line benefited from lower total operating expenses despite a decline in net revenues. A stable operating condition in Las Vegas with continued high occupancy and strong ADRs, coupled with new openings in New Orleans and Danville, aided the quarter’s performance.



CZR stock inched up 1% during Tuesday’s after-hours trading session, post the announcement of the results.

CZR’s Q4 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of five cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of 15 cents by 133.3%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 34 cents.

Net revenues of $2.8 billion marginally lagged the consensus mark of $2.81 billion by 0.4% and inched down 0.9% year over year.

Segmental Performance of Caesars Entertainment

Las Vegas: Net revenues in this segment totaled $1.08 billion, down 0.7% from $1.09 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $481 million, down from $489 million in the prior year quarter.



Regional: This segment’s quarterly net revenues were $1.34 billion, down year over year from $1.36 billion. Adjusted EBITDA reached $410 million, down from $431 million in the prior-year quarter.



Caesars Digital: This segment’s net revenues were $302 million, down 0.7% year over year from $304 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $20 million, down from $29 million in the year-ago quarter.



Managed and Branded: Net revenues in this segment totaled $68 million, flat year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $17 million, slightly down from $18 million in the prior-year quarter.



Corporate and Other: The segment’s net revenues were $3 million against $(1) million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(43) million compared with $(37) million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet of CZR

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Caesars Entertainment’s cash and cash equivalents were $866 million, down from $1.01 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Net debt as of the end of 2024 was $11.43 billion, relatively flat with the value reported at 2023-end.

CZR’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Caesars Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate after beating the same in the preceding quarter. However, both metrics improved year over year.



The company said its fourth-quarter performance met expectations, with the overall results for the year reflecting strong seasonality, particularly around Halloween and Christmas. It has consistently encouraged customers to adopt its FOB selling model, which allows them to take advantage of larger, more efficient logistics operations.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.'s LYV fourth-quarter 2024 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s level but the top line declined.



The company has been benefiting from the pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. It continues to gain from the strong performance of Ticketmaster and higher fan spending. The company is set for further growth in 2025, supported by an extensive global concert pipeline and a record number of stadium shows. LYV remains focused on expanding music-centric venues, which are expected to contribute to double-digit adjusted operating income growth, driving sustained momentum in the coming years.



Pool Corporation POOL reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom lines declined from the prior-year quarter's actuals.



The company's 2024 results underscore the resilience of its business model amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. It reported enhancements to the POOL360 digital ecosystem, including technology rollouts and expanded digital marketing programs, paving a path for increased sales of private-label chemical products. It strengthened its sales center network, adding 10 greenfield locations and completing two acquisitions, bringing its total footprint to 448 locations worldwide.

