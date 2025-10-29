Caesars Entertainment Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down

CZR’s Q3 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

CZR reported third-quarter 2025 results, with both earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Additionally, both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. CZR stock declined 2% during trading hours and fell an additional 7.1% in after-hours trading. The company recorded soft performance across most other segments and faced several headwinds during the quarter — including incremental state taxes, higher acquisition marketing spend and increased bad debt. Despite these challenges, management remains optimistic about sequential improvement, noting that September delivered the strongest results of the quarter.CZR’s Las Vegas operations delivered comparatively better results versus recent quarters, supported by resilient leisure trends and a robust group and convention calendar. Management anticipates further improvement in Las Vegas operating trends in the upcoming quarter. Regional revenues also rose year over year, driven by strong returns from Danville and New Orleans, along with same-store net revenue growth supported by continued strategic reinvestment in the Caesars Rewards customer base.For the quarter, the company recorded an adjusted loss per share of 27 cents, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of 11 cents by 145.5%. It reported an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Q3 Segmental Performance of Caesars Entertainment

Balance Sheet of CZR

CZR’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Net revenues of $2.87 billion missed the consensus mark of $2.89 billion by 0.7% and decreased 0.2% year over year.Net revenues in this segment totaled $952 million, down 10.4% from the $1.06 billion in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $379 million, down from $472 million in the prior-year quarter.The segment’s quarterly net revenues were $1.54 billion, up 6.2% year over year from $1.45 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA reached $506 million, up from $498 million in the prior-year quarter.The segment’s net revenues were $311 million, up 2.6% year over year from $303 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $28 million, down from $52 million reported in the year-ago quarter.Net revenues in this segment were $73 million, up 7.4% year over year from $68 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, down from $19 million reported in the year-ago quarter.The segment’s net revenues were negative $3 million against negative $5 million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA totaled negative $47 million compared with negative $40 million in the year-ago quarter.As of Sept. 30, 2025, Caesars Entertainment’s cash and cash equivalents were $836 million, down from $866 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Net debt, as of Sept. 30, 2025, was $11.09 billion, down from $11.43 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Caesars Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see HLT reported third-quarter 2025 results , wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Hilton’s results were supported by its resilient business model, which delivered strong bottom-line performance despite softer RevPAR trends. Growth was driven by a robust development pipeline, increased construction starts and strong demand for brand conversions. Global expansion and sustained net unit growth momentum further reinforced Hilton’s performance and outlook confidence. HAS reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results , with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The downside was mainly due to weaker contributions from the Consumer Products segment. Nonetheless, Hasbro raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The update was supported by strong performance in the Wizards segment, along with steady contributions from the games portfolio, licensing partnerships and execution of the “Playing to Win” strategy. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, Hasbro expects cost efficiency measures and business diversification to support its growth plans for 2025 and beyond. MAT reported third-quarter 2025 results , with both earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also fell year over year from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Mattel delivered a soft performance in the quarter, likely impacted by global trade dynamics, shifting retailer ordering patterns across the industry and ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariff conditions. Key segments such as Barbie and Fisher-Price continued to face headwinds, resulting in lower gross billings. Despite these challenges, point-of-sale momentum remains positive both in the U.S. and international markets. Mattel has reiterated its full-year guidance for 2025.

