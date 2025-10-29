Caesars Entertainment Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down

CZR’s Q3 Earnings & Revenue DiscussionCZR’s Las Vegas operations delivered comparatively better results versus recent quarters, supported by resilient leisure trends and a robust group and convention calendar. Management anticipates further improvement in Las Vegas operating trends in the upcoming quarter. Regional revenues also rose year over year, driven by strong returns from Danville and New Orleans, along with same-store net revenue growth supported by continued strategic reinvestment in the Caesars Rewards customer base.For the quarter, the company recorded an adjusted loss per share of 27 cents, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of 11 cents by 145.5%. It reported an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Caesars Entertainment, Inc. QuoteNet revenues of $2.87 billion missed the consensus mark of $2.89 billion by 0.7% and decreased 0.2% year over year.
Q3 Segmental Performance of Caesars EntertainmentLas Vegas: Net revenues in this segment totaled $952 million, down 10.4% from the $1.06 billion in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $379 million, down from $472 million in the prior-year quarter. Regional: The segment’s quarterly net revenues were $1.54 billion, up 6.2% year over year from $1.45 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA reached $506 million, up from $498 million in the prior-year quarter. Caesars Digital: The segment’s net revenues were $311 million, up 2.6% year over year from $303 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $28 million, down from $52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Managed and Branded: Net revenues in this segment were $73 million, up 7.4% year over year from $68 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, down from $19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Corporate and Other: The segment’s net revenues were negative $3 million against negative $5 million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA totaled negative $47 million compared with negative $40 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet of CZRAs of Sept. 30, 2025, Caesars Entertainment’s cash and cash equivalents were $836 million, down from $866 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Net debt, as of Sept. 30, 2025, was $11.09 billion, down from $11.43 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.
Caesars Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
