Caesars Entertainment Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. Nonetheless, both top and bottom lines improved on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s first-quarter performance was driven by record results in the Digital segment. Growth in the regional segment, supported by recently opened properties, and solid performance in Las Vegas, despite a tough comparison to last year’s Super Bowl period, also aided the quarter’s performance.

CZR’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the quarter, the company recorded an adjusted loss per share of 54 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Net revenues of $2.79 billion marginally topped the consensus mark of $2.78 billion by 0.5% and increased 1.9% year over year.

Segmental Performance of Caesars Entertainment

Las Vegas: Net revenues in this segment totaled $1 billion, down 2.4% from $1.03 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $433 million, down from $440 million in the prior year quarter.



Regional: The segment’s quarterly net revenues were $1.39 billion, up year over year from $1.37 billion. Adjusted EBITDA reached $440 million, up from $433 million in the prior-year quarter.



Caesars Digital: The segment’s net revenues were $335 million, up 18.8% year over year from $282 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $43 million, up from $5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Managed and Branded: Net revenues in this segment totaled $67 million, down year over year from $68 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $16 million, down from $18 million in the prior-year quarter.



Corporate and Other: The segment’s net revenues were $1 million against $(1) million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(48) million compared with $(43) million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet of CZR

As of March 31, 2025, Caesars Entertainment’s cash and cash equivalents were $884 million, up from $866 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net debt, as of March 31, 2025, was $11.42 billion, slightly down from $11.43 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

CZR’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Caesars Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Pool Corporation POOL reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines declined from the prior-year quarter's actuals.



Although discretionary project spending remained under pressure, overall sales picked up in March, recovering from the weather-related challenges seen in January and February.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



For the quarter, the company reported solid consumer demand across major markets and key retail channels. While U.S. market conditions posed some challenges in April, the company reported growth in Europe and Latin America, supported by strategic investments.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.71, up from $1.77 in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly revenues of $4 billion increased 7.3% year over year from $3.72 billion.



Royal Caribbean reported better-than-expected earnings guidance for 2025. The improved forecast is likely to be supported by favorable currency exchange movements and lower fuel costs.

