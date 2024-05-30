Caesars Entertainment Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caesars Entertainment. Our analysis of options history for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 72% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $74,039, and 9 were calls, valued at $547,999.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $50.0 for Caesars Entertainment during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Caesars Entertainment's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Caesars Entertainment's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.42 $1.9 $1.9 $50.00 $207.7K 6.3K 1.4K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.89 $1.82 $1.89 $50.00 $111.7K 6.3K 2.0K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.88 $1.82 $1.88 $50.00 $50.9K 6.3K 2.6K CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.45 $3.3 $3.45 $31.00 $45.8K 12 133 CZR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.45 $4.15 $4.4 $30.00 $44.0K 124 100

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

In light of the recent options history for Caesars Entertainment, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Caesars Entertainment Currently trading with a volume of 4,690,351, the CZR's price is down by -0.75%, now at $31.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. Expert Opinions on Caesars Entertainment

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $54.2.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $54. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, maintaining a target price of $52. An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Caesars Entertainment, maintaining a target price of $60. An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Strong Buy, adjusting the price target to $55. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment with a target price of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caesars Entertainment with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.