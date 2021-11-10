Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Caesars Entertainment:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$39b - US$5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Caesars Entertainment has an ROCE of 4.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Caesars Entertainment compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Caesars Entertainment here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Caesars Entertainment, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.2% from 8.4% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Caesars Entertainment's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Caesars Entertainment is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 693% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Caesars Entertainment and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

