Caesars Entertainment Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing BorgWarner

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) has taken over the #142 spot from BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Caesars Entertainment Inc versus BorgWarner Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CZR plotted in blue; BWA plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CZR vs. BWA:

CZR is currently trading off about 0.5%, while BWA is down about 0.2% midday Friday.

