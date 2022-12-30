Caesars Entertainment Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing BorgWarner

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) has taken over the #142 spot from BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Caesars Entertainment Inc versus BorgWarner Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CZR plotted in blue; BWA plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CZR vs. BWA:
CZR is currently trading off about 0.5%, while BWA is down about 0.2% midday Friday.
Also see: Funds Holding TRNX
POOL Dividend Growth Rate
First Republic Bank 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.