Caesars Entertainment Launches New Caesars Rewards Prestige Visa Signature Credit Card with Enhanced Benefits and Rewards

Caesars Entertainment launches a premium credit card offering extensive rewards, including complimentary nights and dining credits.

Caesars Entertainment has announced the launch of a new premium credit card, the Caesars Rewards Prestige Visa Signature, in partnership with Bread Financial. For an annual fee of $149, cardholders can access benefits valued at up to $450, including a complimentary hotel night, dining credits, and accelerated rewards for purchases. The card also features waived foreign transaction fees and offers opportunities to earn additional Tier Credits through spending and welcome bonuses, aiming to enhance the overall experience for regular patrons of Caesars’ numerous destinations. This new credit card expands the existing Caesars Rewards Visa suite, providing exclusive perks that make every purchase more rewarding.

Potential Positives

Launch of a premium-level credit card that offers substantial annual value of up to $450 for cardmembers.

Enhanced rewards program allowing cardmembers to earn Tier Credits quickly, facilitating faster access to loyalty program benefits.

Additional perks including a complimentary resort night, gaming credits, and dining credits create more attractions for potential customers and enhance guest experience.

Expansion of the Caesars Rewards® Visa suite with a modern aesthetic that appeals to both existing and new customers, promoting brand loyalty.

Potential Negatives

The high annual fee of $149 for the new credit card may deter potential customers who are looking for more cost-effective options.

Introducing a second premium-level credit card could lead to market confusion among consumers about which card offers more value, potentially diluting brand loyalty.

The substantial focus on gaming and gambling-related perks may raise concerns about responsible gaming and the company’s commitment to address potential gambling addiction issues.

FAQ

What are the main benefits of the Caesars Rewards Prestige Visa Signature credit card?

The card offers a complimentary hotel night, dining credits, gaming offers, and accelerated rewards worth up to $450 annually.

How much is the annual fee for the new credit card?

The annual fee for the Caesars Rewards Prestige Visa Signature credit card is $149.

What are the earning rates for the new credit card?

Cardmembers earn seven Reward Credits® for each $1 spent at Caesars Rewards destinations.

What is included in the welcome offer for new cardholders?

New cardholders can earn up to 25,000 additional Tier Credits within their first year, along with a Platinum Status upgrade.

How does this card differ from the existing Caesars Rewards Visa card?

This new card features elevated benefits, including more ways to earn rewards and exclusive perks tailored for dedicated members.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), the largest casino entertainment company in the U.S., is playing a bold new hand by launching a second, elevated, Caesars Rewards



®



Visa Signature credit card with Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. For a $149 annual fee*, the



Caesars Rewards Prestige Visa Signature



credit card includes up to $450 in annual value and gives members all the benefits of high-end experiences as well as waived fees for foreign transactions*.





Cardmembers will receive



Prestige Perks



worth up to $450 and redeemable annually across Caesars’ 50+ U.S. destinations, including:







A complimentary hotel night upon anniversary (up to $300)*



$50 Slot Play*



$100 Caesars dining credit*



Accelerated earn rates for Caesars Rewards destinations at seven Reward Credits



®



per $1 spent*















"Caesars Entertainment has always been about giving our members unmatched access to the best experiences in the industry," said Josh Jones, chief marketing officer at Caesars Entertainment. "Through our world-class Caesars Rewards program and our relationship with Bread Financial, we're expanding the ways our members can earn and enjoy perks—from one-of-a-kind experiences, exceptional dining options, accelerated status opportunities and more - this new card option brings even more excitement, value and VIP treatment to every guest staying and playing with Caesars Entertainment."





"The Caesars Rewards Prestige Visa credit card gives cardmembers more ways to earn rewards immediately on everyday purchases and unlock exclusive perks on travel, entertainment, dining and gaming —making every tap a step closer to their next unforgettable Caesars experience," said Val Greer, EVP and chief commercial officer at Bread Financial. "This new credit card offers Caesars’ most dedicated members additional opportunities to make each purchase even more rewarding."





Additionally, the credit card provides more ways to earn Tier Credits through welcome offers and annual bonuses, enabling members to achieve their Caesars Rewards loyalty program tiers faster. New cardholders can earn up to 25,000 additional Tier Credits in their first year*.







Welcome Offer









Platinum Status upgrade*



2,500 Tier Credits after first purchase outside of Caesars Rewards destinations*



20,000 Reward Credits and 2,500 Tier Credits after $1,000 spend outside of Caesars Rewards destinations*













Annual Bonuses









2,500 Tier Credits with $5,000 annual spend + another 2,500 Tier Credits with $10,000 annual spend*



15,000 Tier Credits with $50,000 annual spend*







The new credit card adds to the existing Caesars Rewards Visa suite, including the



Caesars Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card



. Whether members are gaming, dining, or on the go, Caesars and Bread Financial have cardmembers covered with two distinct credit card programs to choose from and limitless ways to earn. The Caesars Rewards Visa card has also been elevated with a sophisticated new black design, bringing a sleek, modern edge to a card that delivers everyday perks with timeless luxury. For more information, please visit



caesarsrewards.com/visa



.





* Visit





caesarsrewards.com/visa





to review important terms, conditions, and limitations on cardholder benefits.







About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.







Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars



®



, Harrah's



®



, Horseshoe



®



and Eldorado



®



brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards



®



loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its Team Members, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.



®



Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit



www.caesars.com/corporate



. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).







About Bread Financial



®









Bread Financial



®



(NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.





To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit



breadfinancial.com



or follow us on



Instagram



and



LinkedIn



.







Contact







Rachel Stultz, Bread Financial -



rachel.stultz@breadfinancial.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae0d0984-0df4-477b-9734-4de9041fd1f7





