Caesars Entertainment Is Offering $20 to Anyone Who Wears a Face Mask

As casino capacity remains limited and state health departments impose a variety of health and safety measures on reopening gambling establishments, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) is offering visitors $20 for wearing face masks on the casino floor at its locations.

Individuals at the five open Caesars hotels received twenty dollar bills from a "promotion team." The casino company has handed out $7,500 in the name of its precautionary promo.

While wearing a mask is mandatory for casino employees, wearing a mask is voluntary for Caesars guests.

The company offers the $20 promotion only to Caesars Rewards members. Caesars PR specialist Gia Silvaggio says the "promotion would end if wearing masks became mandatory."

Employee fears about being sickened by COVID-19 may be part of Caesars' motivation for offering cash to patrons. The Culinary Union, a powerful organization in Nevada due to large casino and hotel worker membership, is attempting to push the state into making masks mandatory among casino visitors as well as staff. A partial requirement already exists, with the current ruling stating, "Licensees must require patrons to wear face coverings at table and card games if there is no barrier, partition, or shield between the dealer and each player."

