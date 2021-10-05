Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insiders sold US$4.4m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Caesars Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Bonnie Biumi, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$106 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$118. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 50% of Bonnie Biumi's stake.

Insiders in Caesars Entertainment didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CZR Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2021

Caesars Entertainment Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Caesars Entertainment shares. Specifically, Independent Director Michael Pegram ditched US$552k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Caesars Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares, worth about US$97m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Caesars Entertainment Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Caesars Entertainment stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Caesars Entertainment.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

