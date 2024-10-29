Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) reported revenue of $2.87 billion, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -119.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Caesars Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues- Las Vegas : $1.06 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.

: $1.06 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change. Net Revenues- Regional : $1.45 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.

: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year. Net Revenues- Caesars Digital : $303 million versus $274.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.9% change.

: $303 million versus $274.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.9% change. Net Revenues- Managed and Branded : $68 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $73.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.6%.

: $68 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $73.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.6%. Net Revenues- Corporate and Other : -$5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$0.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

: -$5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$0.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas : $472 million compared to the $475.77 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $472 million compared to the $475.77 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Regional : $498 million compared to the $512.73 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $498 million compared to the $512.73 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other : -$40 million compared to the -$41.87 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: -$40 million compared to the -$41.87 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Caesars Digital : $52 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $34.01 million.

: $52 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $34.01 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Managed and Branded: $19 million compared to the $18.47 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

