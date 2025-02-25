Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) reported $2.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15, the EPS surprise was +133.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Caesars Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues- Las Vegas : $1.08 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $1.08 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Net Revenues- Regional : $1.34 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Net Revenues- Caesars Digital : $302 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $326.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

: $302 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $326.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%. Net Revenues- Managed and Branded : $68 million versus $68.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $68 million versus $68.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net Revenues- Corporate and Other : $3 million compared to the -$1.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -400% year over year.

: $3 million compared to the -$1.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -400% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas : $481 million compared to the $486.35 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $481 million compared to the $486.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Regional : $410 million compared to the $407.47 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $410 million compared to the $407.47 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other : -$43 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$43.47 million.

: -$43 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$43.47 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Caesars Digital : $20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $22.44 million.

: $20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $22.44 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Managed and Branded: $17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $18.86 million.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

