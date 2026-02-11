Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.18 per share, indicating a decline of 460% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.87 billion, representing an increase of 2.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 62.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Caesars Entertainment metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Las Vegas' at $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Regional' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Caesars Digital' will reach $407.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +35% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Managed and Branded' will reach $69.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Corporate and Other' to reach $1.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -65.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Las Vegas- Casino' should come in at $285.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Las Vegas - Table game drop' to come in at $778.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $782.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Las Vegas - Slot handle' reaching $2.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Caesars Digital - iGaming handle' stands at $5.29 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.06 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Caesars Digital - Sports betting handle' should arrive at $3.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.31 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas' of $446.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $481.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Regional' will likely reach $405.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $410.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have demonstrated returns of -16.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CZR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

