Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) reported revenue of $2.87 billion, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was -145.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Las Vegas - Table game drop : $658 million compared to the $717.4 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $658 million compared to the $717.4 million average estimate based on two analysts. Las Vegas - Table game hold : 17.4% versus 19.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17.4% versus 19.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Las Vegas - Slot handle : $2.54 billion versus $2.62 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.54 billion versus $2.62 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Caesars Digital - iGaming hold : 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Caesars Digital - iGaming handle : $4.76 billion versus $5.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.76 billion versus $5.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Caesars Digital - Sports betting hold : 7.8% versus 7.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7.8% versus 7.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- Las Vegas : $952 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

: $952 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%. Net Revenues- Regional : $1.54 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Net Revenues- Caesars Digital : $311 million compared to the $325.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $311 million compared to the $325.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Net Revenues- Managed and Branded : $73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $69.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

: $73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $69.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Net Revenues- Corporate and Other : $-3 million versus $-1.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40% change.

: $-3 million versus $-1.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40% change. Net Revenues- Las Vegas- Casino: $260 million versus $270.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.

Here is how Caesars Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned -19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

