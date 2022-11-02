Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company increased 6.6% during the after-hour trading session on Nov 1.



Tom Reeg, chief executive officer of Caesars Entertainment, stated, “Our f quarter results reflect a new quarterly record for consolidated adjusted EBITDA. Results in the quarter also reflect a new quarterly record for our brick and mortar properties led by a new all-time high third quarter EBITDA performance in our regional segment and continued strength in Las Vegas. Caesars Digital reported strong revenue growth in the quarter and a smaller than expected EBITDA loss driven by improved operating efficiencies.”

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 24 cents compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss of $1.08 per share.



Net revenues during the quarter came in at $2,887 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,838 million. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported net revenues of $2,685 million.

Segmental Performance

During the third quarter, net revenues from the Las Vegas segment came in at $ 1,077 million compared with $1,017 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $480 million compared with the $500 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Coming to the Regional segment, net revenues during the quarter came in at $1,530 million compared with $1,492 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $570 million compared with the $554 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues from the Caesars Digital segment in the third quarter came in at $212 million compared with $96 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $(38) million compared with the $(164) million reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the Managed and Branded segment, net revenues during the quarter came in at $210 million, flat year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $22 million flat year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents came in at $944 million compared with $1,070 million as on Dec 31, 2021.



Net debt, as of Sep 30, 2022, stood at $12,368 million compared with $13,253 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

