Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR reported solid second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



Despite a tough year-over-year comparison, CZR benefited from strong leisure and casino demand in Las Vegas and solid digital segment performance. Also, improved marketing capabilities and capital projects delivered solid returns.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the quarter, the company recorded adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 82 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of 16 cents.



Net revenues during the quarter came in at $2,879 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,863 million. In the prior-year quarter, the company generated net revenues of $2,821 million.

Segmental Performance

During the second quarter, net revenues in the Las Vegas segment came in at $1,128 million, down compared with $1,142 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our model predicted the metric to be $1054.6 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to $512 million compared with $547 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



In the Regional segment, net revenues during the quarter came in at $1,461 million, up compared with $1,455 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $1,569.9 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $508 million compared with the $513 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Second-quarter net revenues in the Caesars Digital segment came in at $216 million, up from $152 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate was $124.7 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $11 million compared with the $(69) million reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the Managed and Branded segment, net revenues during the quarter came in at $72 million, down from $74 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate was $74.3 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $19 million compared with the $22 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues in the Corporate and Other segment in the second quarter came in at $2 million, up from $(2) million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the metric to be $1.8 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $(43) million compared with the $(35) million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents came in at $1,122 million compared with $1,038 million as on Dec 31, 2022.



Net debt, as of Jun 30, 2023, stood at $11,599 million compared with $12,047 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

