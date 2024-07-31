Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR reported second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.



Although the regional segment saw competition in new markets, the Las Vegas segment performed well with record same-store revenues, high hotel occupancy and peak Average Daily Rate (ADR).



Following the results, the diversified gaming and hospitality company’s shares increased 3.8% in the after-market trading session on Jul 30, 2024.



The company remains optimistic for the rest of 2024, driven by strong operating trends in the Las Vegas and Caesars Digital segments. The outlook is further supported by the upcoming opening of the permanent facility in Danville and a $430-million investment in the newly-rebranded Caesars New Orleans property.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the quarter, Caesars reported breakeven earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of 82 cents.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Net revenues during the quarter were $2.83 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion by 0.9%. In the prior-year quarter, the company generated net revenues of $2.88 billion.

Segmental Performance

During the second quarter, net revenues in the Las Vegas segment totaled $1.1 billion, down from $1.13 billion in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to $514 million, up from $512 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment benefited from record same-store revenues, hotel occupancy and ADR.



In the Regional segment, quarterly net revenues were $1.38 billion, down 5.2% year over year. The segment experienced competition in new markets. This was partially offset by the temporary facility in Danville, VA, and the property in Columbus, NE. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA reached $469 million, down from $508 million in the prior-year quarter.



Second-quarter net revenues in the Caesars Digital segment were $276 million, up 27.8% year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $40 million, up from $11 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside was backed by strong revenue growth and solid flow-through.



In the Managed and Branded segment, net revenues during the quarter totaled $70 million, down from $72 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $17 million, down from $19 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues in the Corporate and Other segment were $(2) million against $2 million in the prior-year period. This segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $(40) million compared with $(43) million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, CZR’s cash and cash equivalents were $830 million, down from $1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net debt, as of Jun 30, 2024, was $11.60 billion, up from $11.43 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Zacks Rank

Caesars Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Apr 30, 2024) results. It reported break-even earnings, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while net sales topped the same. The top line rose year over year, but the bottom line declined.



The quarterly results reflect growth in its outdoor lifestyle and shooting sports categories on the back of new product launches across its several brands. The footprint expansion in Canada also bodes well for the company, allowing it to offer outdoor brands to Canadian consumers. However, the bottom line was negatively impacted by the amortization of tariff and freight costs, higher promotional product discounts and an immaterial adjustment to a tariff drawback claim submitted in the fiscal 2022.



Mattel, Inc. MAT reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line missed the consensus estimate for the third straight quarter.



The company experienced robust bottom-line performance, propelled mainly by significant gross margin expansion and growth in adjusted EBITDA. MAT is well positioned for the second half with new product innovation and increased retail support. The company is in a strong financial position to execute its strategy to expand its IP-driven toy business and expand entertainment offerings. For 2024, management continues to expect net sales to be comparable with the prior year at constant currency. It also anticipates 2024 adjusted EPS to be between $1.35 and $1.45 compared with $1.23 in 2023.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. RCL benefited from stronger pricing on close-in demand and continued strength in onboard revenue.



During the quarter, the company achieved its Trifecta financial goals (18 months ahead of schedule), strengthened its balance sheet and reinstated dividends, enhancing shareholders’ value. The company's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on Oct 11, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sep 20, 2024.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.