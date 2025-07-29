Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) reported revenue of $2.91 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.39, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion, representing a surprise of +1.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -657.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Revenues- Las Vegas : $1.05 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.

: $1.05 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change. Net Revenues- Regional : $1.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

: $1.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Net Revenues- Caesars Digital : $343 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $329.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.

: $343 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $329.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%. Net Revenues- Managed and Branded : $74 million versus $69.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $74 million versus $69.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Net Revenues- Corporate and Other : $1 million versus $-0.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -150% change.

: $1 million versus $-0.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -150% change. Net Revenues- Hotel : $509 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $513.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $509 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $513.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas : $469 million compared to the $482.18 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $469 million compared to the $482.18 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Regional : $439 million compared to the $460.54 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $439 million compared to the $460.54 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other : $-50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $-50.48 million.

: $-50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $-50.48 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Caesars Digital : $80 million versus $56.27 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $80 million versus $56.27 million estimated by six analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Managed and Branded: $17 million versus $17.72 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Here is how Caesars Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

