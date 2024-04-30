Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) reported $2.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of -$0.55 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was -1733.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Caesars Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues- Las Vegas : $1.03 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $1.03 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Net Revenues- Regional : $1.37 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.

: $1.37 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change. Net Revenues- Caesars Digital : $282 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $292.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.

: $282 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $292.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%. Net Revenues- Managed and Branded : $68 million versus $71.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

: $68 million versus $71.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Net Revenues- Corporate and Other : -$1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -133.3%.

: -$1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -133.3%. Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas : $440 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $502.95 million.

: $440 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $502.95 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Regional : $433 million compared to the $429.78 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $433 million compared to the $429.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other : -$43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$41.78 million.

: -$43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$41.78 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Caesars Digital : $5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.38 million.

: $5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.38 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Managed and Branded: $18 million compared to the $18.91 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

