Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR reported solid first-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



The upside was primarily driven by pent-up consumer demand, strong digital segment performance and improved marketing capabilities. Also, solid customer feedback with respect to capital projects (including Horseshoe, Indianapolis, Harrah's Pompano Beach and Horseshoe Lake Charles) added to the positives.



Following the results, shares of the company inched up 1.3% during the after-hour trading session on May 2.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the quarter, the company recorded an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 9 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss of $2.11 per share.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Net revenues during the quarter came in at $2,830 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,740 million. In the prior-year quarter, the company generated net revenues of $2,292 million.

Segmental Performance

During the first quarter, net revenues in the Las Vegas segment came in at $1,131 million compared with $914 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to $533 million compared with $400 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Coming to the Regional segment, net revenues during the quarter came in at $1,389 million compared with $1,363 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $448 million compared with the $459 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues in the Caesars Digital segment in the first quarter came in at $238 million against $(53) million reported in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $(4) million compared with the $(554) million reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the Managed and Branded segment, net revenues during the quarter came in at $69 million compared with $66 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $19 million compared with the $20 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents came in at $965 million compared with $1,038 million as on Dec 31, 2022.



Net debt, as of Mar 31, 2023, stood at $12,190 million compared with $12,047 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

