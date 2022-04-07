Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Partners With New York Mets

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR recently announced a collaboration with New York Mets, thereby naming Caesars Sportsbook as the latter’s official sports betting partner.



Per the agreement, Caesars Entertainment will have access to official New York Mets logos and marks, TV-visible in-game signage, broadcast and digital content. The association involves the integration of the company’s loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. This facilitates bettors to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.



The multi-year agreement includes the entitlement of a new sportsbook lounge at Citi Field, Caesars Sportsbook, comprising 13,000 square feet space, multi-tiered dining room and outdoor patio seating. The company anticipates opening the lounge during 2022 Major League Baseball season.



With respect to the collaboration, Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital, stated, "The Mets' fanbase is one of the most loyal in baseball and this partnership offers us the chance to treat those passionate fans like Caesars. We look forward to opening our space at Citi Field during an exciting time for the franchise."

More Focus on Partnerships & Expansion

Caesars Entertainment continues to focus on partnerships to drive growth. The company is committed to expanding relationships with leagues and professional sports teams. To this end, the company formed partnerships with NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and several individual teams. It has collaborated with ESPN and CBS Sports as an exclusive odds provider. The company expanded its partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Caesars Superdome, Fiesta Bowl Organization, Genius Sports Limited, NYRA Bets and Cleveland Cavaliers.



Caesars Entertainment continues to emphasize sports-betting expansion to drive growth. To this end, the company formed a new Caesars Digital segment comprising sports betting, iGaming and poker. As of Apr 6, 2022, the company operates sports betting in 23 jurisdictions, of which 17 are mobile. The company expects to complete the migration of its legacy up to Washington, D.C., Nevada, Pennsylvania and Illinois to the Liberty platform in 2022. The company stated that its expanded gaming portfolio would be supported by improvements in its in-app merging technologies.



In the past year, shares of the company have declined 22.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.7% fall.

