Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Opens Retail Sportsbook in Kentucky

In partnership with Red Mile Gaming & Racing and Keeneland, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has introduced its retail sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, at Red Mile in Lexington, KY.



This partnership takes Caesars a step closer toward its commitment to horse racing and the expansion of the Caesars Racebook app, which is currently live in 17 states. The company will be launching online sports betting in Kentucky on Sep 28, 2023. Eligible customers, who are 21 years and above, can have access by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook application, website for desktop or registering at the retail sportsbook in Red Mile.

Perks for Offline and Online Users

The retail version of Caesars Sportsbook at Red Mile is set to deliver memorable in-person sports wagering services to the users in Kentucky. The 4,600-square-foot retail sportsbook houses advanced Vegas-style sportsbook featuring five betting windows, a grand bar area complete with wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions on the first floor along with 14 self-service betting kiosks throughout the gaming floor and simultaneous broadcasting areas. The second floor comprises a grand environment with a range of comfortable seating arrangements for larger sporting events, views of the racetrack, and full food & beverage service throughout the space.



The online version of Caesars Sportsbook provides services like the livestreaming of marquee sporting events, and dynamic in-play betting options with live same-game parlays, and much more. Early online registrants, from Sep 7 to Sep 27, will get a chance to enjoy special early deposit offers.



The company offers its industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, to both online and in-person Caesars Sportsbook customers, ensuring a responsible sports betting experience as well as providing various rewards and benefits.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of CZR gained 28.3% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 18.6% growth.

Caesars Racebook to Drive Growth

Caesars Entertainment continues to focus on partnerships to drive growth. The company expanded its partnership with NYRA Bets to boost the presence of its horse racing account wagering app Caesars Racebook. Owing to its focus on horse racing, Caesars Entertainment is sponsoring the National Horseplayers Championship held annually at the recently rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas. The company also initiated the construction of Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, an upcoming establishment in Columbus, NE, featuring a casino, sportsbook and a mile-long thoroughbred racetrack set to open in 2024.



Caesars Entertainment intends to launch its Caesars Racebook in additional states across the United States, after the regulatory approvals. The expansion will provide users with the benefits of NYRA Bets, including race replays, handicapping insights and more.

Zacks Rank

Caesars Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

