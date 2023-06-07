Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) closed at $48.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino and resort operator had gained 6.25% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Caesars Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion, up 1.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $11.59 billion, which would represent changes of +108.31% and +7.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caesars Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. Caesars Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Caesars Entertainment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 158.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.29, so we one might conclude that Caesars Entertainment is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

