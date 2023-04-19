Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) closed the most recent trading day at $44.87, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino and resort operator had gained 0.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Caesars Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 103.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.74 billion, up 19.34% from the year-ago period.

CZR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $11.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +126.04% and +5.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Caesars Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.81% lower within the past month. Caesars Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Caesars Entertainment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.59, which means Caesars Entertainment is trading at a premium to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

