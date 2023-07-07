Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expands Sports Betting, Launches App

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR recently launched its online and mobile sports-betting app, Caesars Sportsbook, in Puerto Rico. The news follows on the heels of the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission approving sports-betting licenses in the region.



Available for download in iOS and Android platforms, the app offers a vast selection of in-play and real-time play-by-play betting options and cross-sport same-game parlays. It also offers numerous deposit options, fast payouts, user-friendly features and daily boosts and promotions. The initiative supports the opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro (in December 2022).



The company integrated its digital offerings with Caesars Rewards at online and physical casinos. This facilitates bettors with credits and tier status that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.



The company is optimistic in this regard and anticipates the initiative to drive growth.

Focus on Sports Betting & Technology

The company emphasizes on sports-betting expansion to drive growth. To this end, the company formed a new Caesars Digital segment comprising sports betting, iGaming and poker. The company integrated its digital offerings with Caesars Rewards at online and physical casinos. During the first quarter of 2023, Caesars Digital began operations in Massachusetts and Ohio. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company operated sports betting in 30 jurisdictions in North America, 22 of which are mobile. Also, it stated the availability of IGaming offerings in five jurisdictions.



During the first quarter, the company emphasized on certain tech enhancements to boost product offering and drive better customer engagement. These include a new standalone iCasino app (expected to launch during third-quarter 2023), testing of its in-house player account management system and migration of sports-betting operations in Nevada to its Liberty tech stack (ahead of the 2023 football season).



The company is inclined toward product enhancements, including cash-out speed, customer service, parlay and alternative line offerings to drive growth.



So far this year, shares of Caesars Entertainment have gained 13.8% compared with the industry’s 26.8% growth.

Caesars Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



